Lullanagar flyover sees 1st fatal mishap since May launch

A two-wheeler rider was killed in a road accident on the Lullanagar flyover on Monday. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

According to Vaishali Sajjan, police sub-inspector, Kondhwa police station, the two-wheeler rider who was riding a Suzuki Burgman Street was crushed under the rear tyre of a Pune Municipal Corporation garbage truck. The accident took place at 12.56 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Shaikh (32), a resident of Mayfair Society on NIBM road. Shaikh was a businessman and owned a shop along with his brother in Juna bazaar. He is survived by wife and kids.

Jasveer Singh, an eyewitness rushed to the spot. He carried first aid along with Dr Jasneet Kaur and Dr Humera whose clinic is located across the road in Roopanand Society.

Singh said, the victim could not move and the accident was fatal. I tried calling for an ambulance, but did not receive a response. I then immediately contacted the Kondhwa police and they sent a team and he ambulance came. The victim was rushed to Inamdar hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.”

