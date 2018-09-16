Maha-Metro wants special planning authority status in Pune

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has demanded for special planning authority (SPA) status in Pune city, like it was given in Nagpur. “Maha-Metro got the SPA status in Nagpur city recently. Maha-Metro is expecting the same in Pune as it will help the organisation plan for developing the lands. The SPA status is applicable only for Maha-Metro’s properties and the commercial properties coming on Metro lands,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro.

Dixit said that Maha-Metro has planned some commercial buildings at Civil Court station, Multi-Model hub at Swargate and Shivajinagar. Some commercial activities have also been planned near Metro stations. All these will help to generate non-ticket revenue.

“If the Maha-metro gets its this status, it need not go to Pune municipal corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation for getting the plans approved. Now, the Maha-Metro has planned the city’s highest building at Civil Court junction. The investors will definitely ask for related permissions from PMC. To give confidence to the investors, it is necessary that the Maha-metro get special planning status,” he said.

The Maha-Metro has asked for 50 per cent share in the revenue from the building permissions along the metro corridor. It also plans to ask for one per cent stamp duty on properties from the state government

Focus: Nagpur

Brijesh Dixit said that the state government has given special panning authority status to Maha-Metro in Nagpur apart from giving 50 per cent revenue share from property developed along the Metro corridors. The commercial operations of the Nagpur Metro is yet to start but the Maha-Metro has made a whopping ₹108 crore non-ticket revenue in a year.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 16:46 IST