Maj Gen Rajiv Gupta new AFMC dean and deputy commandant

Major General Rajiv Mohan Gupta assumed the appointment of dean and deputy commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on May 23.

He is an alumnus of AFMC of the 1979 (R) batch. He was commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1983. He is a microbiologist and a virologist.

The officer has been awarded Fogarty International Fellowship for HIV/AIDS training at the University of California, Los Angeles in 2001 and the Fellowship of Henry M Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine at Bangkok, Thailand in 2004. He has earlier been an associate professor and professor at the Department of Microbiology at AFMC and so also a professor and consultant (Microbiology) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi. He has a vast professional and teaching experience of at least 21 years.

The officer has commanded the only tertiary care Command Hospital providing combat surgical and medical care in the operational Northern Command. He has also held prestigious staff appointments of Deputy Director General Medical Services (Information Technology) and Deputy Director General Medical Services (Personnel) in the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army) at New Delhi.

For his dedication and committed service to the organisation, he has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation twice. He was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the President of India in 2016 for his exemplary service and contribution to scientific research.

May 24, 2019