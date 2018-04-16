Man arrested in Ahmednagar for kidnapping Mumbai-based businessman from Lonavla

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for kidnapping a Mumbai-based businessman from Lonavla. The arrested man, identified as Bhau Sahu Margale, was found in the area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station under Ahmednagar city police.

“We have secured the vehicle, found the victim and arrested one man this evening. Since it was dark, the others escaped. However, we will find them," said investigating officer sub-inspector Shivaji Darekar of Lonavla city police station who made the arrest.

The businessman, identified as Dineshkumar Rameshhwar Sharma, 55, a resident of Andheri area of Mumbai, was kidnapped by three to four men from Tungarli area in Lonavla, according to police.

A case under Sections 363 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the kidnappers at Lonavla city police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction. Sharma runs an interior designing business in Mumbai and was in Lonavla with his elder cousin Ramgulam Chhatri Sharma, 62, also a resident of Andheri, Mumbai. The 62-year-old is the complainant in the case.

Police are on a lookout for Sharma who was seen being kidnapped by several people. "The victim's elder brother has a hotel in Lonavla. That hotel was being run by one of the kidnappers identified as Rahil," said PSI Darekar.

The kidnappers arrived in a gold Honda City car and forced Sharma in it, according to the complaint.

Sharma was in Lonavla in order to buy land in Malwandi Thule area of Pavanmavla area near Lonavla. However, he was kidnapped before he could complete the transaction.