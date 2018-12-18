Man found dead in Pune flat under mysterious circumstances

A 35-year-old man was found dead in his flat in upmarket Rohan Mithila society in Vimannagar on Monday. Police said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Ayan Mazumdar, a native of West Bengal, and was engaged in real estate business.

According to the police, the deceased was a jaundice patient and was alone at home when his body was found. Neighbours told police that Mazumdar’s wife and son had to gone to his native place.

The incident came to light on Monday when the maid alerted Mazumdar’s wife after knocking on the door of the couple’s flat and receiving no response. The deceased’s wife contacted his friends and they found him unconscious near the bathroom with head injury.

A police officer investigating the case, “We have sent the body for postmortem to Sassoon hospital. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.”

