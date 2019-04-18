Man hacks wife’s boyfriend to death in Pune, held

The Sangvi police have arrested a man on Wednesday, for allegedly hacking his wife’s boyfriend to death on Tuesday evening.

The victim, identified as Ashok Biradar, 32 who hailed from Karnataka, was a resident of Sus road, Pashan while the accused, identified as Laxman Khuteka, 30 is a resident of Dhorenagar.

According to the police, Biradar who worked as a driver, was married and has a son. He began dating the accused’s wife, prior to both their respective marriages; as they hailed from the same village in Karnataka. The Khutekas on the other hand, have two sons.

Khuteka, a vegetable vendor learnt of the affair only after the marriage, dissuading his wife from seeing the victim. The couple called off the affair, only to resume it a short while after. Khuteka’s sons tipped him off, regarding the victim visiting their mother frequently.

On Tuesday, the accused told his wife that he was going out. Assuming he would take a few hours to come back, she called Biradar over. Khuteka who has been waiting nearby, saw the victim arrive by 8.30 pm. He then attacked Biradar, and hacked him with a sickle.

The victim sustained injuries on his neck and arms, while his fingers were severed. He was rushed to Aundh district hospital by the neighbours, who then referred him to Sassoon general hospital. Biradar passed away at 12.30 am. The accused was later arrested.

A case under section 302 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered against Khutekar. Ganesh Kharge, police inspector, Sanvi police station, is investigating the case.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:59 IST