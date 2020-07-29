e-paper
Man kills live-in partner over suspected illicit affair

Man kills live-in partner over suspected illicit affair

Both have been previously married but had left their spouses and were staying together for the past four years

pune Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:32 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Giramkar used to doubt her character and a heated exchange took place between them after which she was attacked and killed
Giramkar used to doubt her character and a heated exchange took place between them after which she was attacked and killed(Getty Images)
         

Suspecting an illicit affair, a man murdered the woman he was living with in Shirur, by slitting her neck on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sarika Sudam Girmakar (30), while the accused has been identified as Dattatreya Genubhau Gaikwad (40).

Both have been previously married but had left their spouses and were staying together for the past four years.

According to Shirur police station in-charge Praveen Khanapure, the accused, after killing Sarika, presented himself before the police station and was subsequently arrested.

Giramkar used to doubt her character and a heated exchange took place between them after which she was attacked and killed, PI Khanapure said.

The police have booked the accused under IPC section 302 (murder) and further investigation is on.

