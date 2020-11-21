e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man, mother assaulted in road rage incident in Pune

Man, mother assaulted in road rage incident in Pune

23-year-old has suffered head injuries and a fractured arm while his mother has head injuries

pune Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:52 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The police have booked at least 10 people in the case and identified nine of them
The police have booked at least 10 people in the case and identified nine of them(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

A 23-year-old man was injured and his mother sustained head injuries, after a man whom he had overtaken riding a motorcycle on the road in Daund, came to the injured man’s house and attacked him.

The attack with blunt weapons took place on Wednesday night. However, a case in the matter was registered on Thursday. The attack happened at the injured man’s house in Swamichicholi in Daund taluka of Pune at 7:30pm.

The 23-year-old has suffered head injuries and a fractured arm while his mother has head injuries and was allegedly molested by the men who pulled at her saree as she tried to intervene.

The police have booked at least 10 people in the case and identified nine of them as, Ramkrushna Sudam Matre, Shivaji Matre, Sudam Matre, Jeevan Sudam Matre, Prashant Shivaji Matre, Prashant Hanumant Desai, Lakhan Matre, Bhagyavant Tatyaram Matre, and Chandrakant Pote, all residents of Pune district.

The police have arrested one man identified a Lakhan Matre in the case and are looking for the others.

“They live in the same village and know each other. One of the Matres and the injured man were going on a bike earlier that day when he allegedly cut him off while riding, which enraged the Matres. We do not know of any earlier rivalry yet. He is stable in a hospital in Bhigwan but has sustained grievous injuries,” said police sub inspector Katey of Daund police station who is investigating the case.

top news
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In