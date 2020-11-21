Man, mother assaulted in road rage incident in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:52 IST

A 23-year-old man was injured and his mother sustained head injuries, after a man whom he had overtaken riding a motorcycle on the road in Daund, came to the injured man’s house and attacked him.

The attack with blunt weapons took place on Wednesday night. However, a case in the matter was registered on Thursday. The attack happened at the injured man’s house in Swamichicholi in Daund taluka of Pune at 7:30pm.

The 23-year-old has suffered head injuries and a fractured arm while his mother has head injuries and was allegedly molested by the men who pulled at her saree as she tried to intervene.

The police have booked at least 10 people in the case and identified nine of them as, Ramkrushna Sudam Matre, Shivaji Matre, Sudam Matre, Jeevan Sudam Matre, Prashant Shivaji Matre, Prashant Hanumant Desai, Lakhan Matre, Bhagyavant Tatyaram Matre, and Chandrakant Pote, all residents of Pune district.

The police have arrested one man identified a Lakhan Matre in the case and are looking for the others.

“They live in the same village and know each other. One of the Matres and the injured man were going on a bike earlier that day when he allegedly cut him off while riding, which enraged the Matres. We do not know of any earlier rivalry yet. He is stable in a hospital in Bhigwan but has sustained grievous injuries,” said police sub inspector Katey of Daund police station who is investigating the case.