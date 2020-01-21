Man pretends to be lawyer, dupes 40-year-old of Rs 10.80 lakh in Mundhwa

pune

The Mundhwa police have arrested a man who pretended to be an advocate and cheated a Ghorpadi resident to the tune of Rs 10.80 lakh between 2013 and 2014.

The police have booked the accused, Jyotiba Vinayak Adhav, a resident of Mundhwa, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 419 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the puropose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) after a complaint was lodged by the victim identified as Wasim Hanif Shaikh (40), a resident of Ghorpadi.

Shaikh in his complaint stated that he needed to sign a memorandum of understanding with another person regarding development rights of a piece of land in Ghorpadigaon and needed a lawyer to do the work.

According to the complainant, he came to know about Adhav and hired him. Adhav won over his confidence by showing him his paper work and later, requested Shaikh that he should be allowed to mediate the land deal and subsequent transactions. So, Shaikh gave him an aggregate amount of Rs 10.80 lakh through cheques on different occasions since 2013. However, after a few days, he faltered on his promise and then, Shaikh demanded a refund. He avoided his calls and later when Shaikh met him seeking cancellation of the land deal, he promised to repay and gave him three cheques estimated to be worth Rs 10.50 lakh but all of them bounced due to lack of sufficient funds, according to the complaint.

Later, Shaikh filed a Right to Information (RTI) act application with the bar council of Maharashtra and Goa to find out the credentials of Adhav. He found that the lawyer did not hold any legal ‘sanad’ which is mandatory for practicing law. He realised that he has been cheated by Adhav and that he did posses the legal qualification to become a lawyer and approached the police for lodging an FIR in the case,” the complaint states.

Meanwhile,Adhav has been arrested in connection with the case and further investigation is on.