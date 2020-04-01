Man sitting on bench outside his house in Pune killed after car rams into him

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 21:40 IST

A man was killed while he was sitting on a bench in Ghorpadi, after a car rammed into him on Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Gopi Arif Swamy, 52, a resident of Ganpati chowk in Aglavi chawl, Ghorpadi. The bench is located outside the house of the deceased man. The road runs very close to the bench on which he was sitting.

According to the complaint lodged by Benny Arif Swamy, 45, the victim’s brother, the car was speeding when it rammed into the victim.

Swamy was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

The police have not identified the driver or the car. Therefore, the reason behind the car plying on the road the amid lockdown is yet to be ascertained.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Mundhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Manish Patil of Mundhwa police station is investigating the case.