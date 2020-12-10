e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man stabs wife to death in Pune

Man stabs wife to death in Pune

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man is on the run after stabbing his wife to death in Kothrud area of Pune on Thursday afternoon. The woman was 43-year-old while her husband was identified as Ravikumar Pote (50), according to the police.

“She was a receptionist at a hospital in Kothrud. He came to her workplace, stabbed her and fled. The staff took her to a nearby hospital for treatment. They hospital authorities declared her dead,” said senior inspector Sayaji Gaware of Alankar police station.

The couple lived in Dahanukar colony and the woman’s office is near Kothrud depot, according to the police. A domestic issue is suspected by the police to be the reason for the murder. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code at Alankar police station against the absconding accused.

top news
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
Mamata compares BJP leadership to Hitler, Mussolini
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
Farmer protest: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee decodes situation #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In