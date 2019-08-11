Man steals goat from Nana peth, arrested

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:49 IST

The Samarth police on Saturday arrested a man for stealing a goat from Nana peth.

According to the police, the accused identified as Tafim Baig, a resident of Mangalwar peth, untied the goat from the owner’s residence and escaped with it on Thursday night.

The owner, identified as Yasar Qazi , a resident of Nana peth, had purchased the animal from Bhavani peth three months ago for the occasion of Eid al-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid. Qazi had filed a complaint after the goat went missing.

A team led by police sub-inspector (PSI) Shettiba Shinde, constables Hemant Perne and Subhash More of Samarth police station, while on patrol duty found Baig, with the stolen animal.

Post questioning, Baig confessed to have stolen the goat. The police traced the address and identity of the goat’s owner based on the information given by Baig. The animal was returned to its owner on Friday.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:49 IST