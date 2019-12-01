Marathi actor Sara Shrawan held in Rs 15 lakh extortion case, bailed

pune

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Pune police’s crime branch arrested Marathi actor Sara Shrawan in Mumbai, in connection with a Rs 15 lakh extortion case filed by a fellow actor.

Shrawan has been granted bail by a local court in Pune on Sunday.

Sara Shrawan, alias Sara Sonawane, was held from Lower Parel in Mumbai on Saturday by the Pune police’s unit 2 crime branch. She appeared before a vacation court with her four-month-old child, in tow. Shrawan is the fourth accused in the case, police said.

Shrawan had worked with aspiring actor Subhash Yadav, and then filed a molestation case against him in September 2018, after the film released.

Apart from Shrawan, there are four others involved in the case, that is, Subhash Yadav , two other women actors, a man named Ram Bharat Jagdale, and police sub-inspector Amol Vishnu Tekale of anti terrorism squad, Maharashtra, said officials.

One of the accused, Ram Bharat Jagdale, tried to broker a settlement, as part of which Yadav recorded a video of him apologising.

The accused demanded Rs 15 lakh from Yadav in return for not making the video public.

However, another woman actor leaked the video after which Yadav approached police and filed an extortion case in April 2019 against the four accused, according to police.

Yadav filed the complaint at Sahkarnagar police station. The case was registered under Sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506(2) (criminal intimidation),500 (defamation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, said officials.

Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of Pune police (crime) said, “The chargesheet against the three other accused was submitted in September 2019. Once she (Shrawan) returned to India, and the session court rejected her anticipatory bail, she was arrested by unit-2 crime branch police based on the evidence collected against her.”

Advocate Anand Botre, who is representing Shrawan said, “The case is completely false. It was filed because on of the other actor, who is a co-accused in the case had filed a complaint of outraging modesty.”

S Jadhav, assistant police inspector, of unit-2 Pune police crime branch who is the investigating officer in the case was not present for the hearing.

Shrawan was released on bail on personal bond of Rs 15,000 and a condition of cooperation in the investigation as and when required by the police, said officials.