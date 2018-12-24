Market watch: Consumers in Pune can buy ‘cheaper’ veggies

The agricultural produce market committee, Pune has witnessed a decrease in the supply of tomatoes, capsicum and ladies finger from the adjoining districts resulting into the hike in prices by almost 15 per cent on Sunday.

“On Sunday, 20 trucks of carrot,10 tempos of capsicum and 11 tempos of bitter gourd arrived from adjoining districts of Pune. This decreased supply has resulted in an increase in the price of these vegetables on Sunday,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

Meanwhile, the prices of peas are consistently showing a declining pattern. Also, the prices of green leafy vegetables have remained the same for the fourth consecutive week. The price of tomatoes increased from ₹80-120 per 10 kilogrammes to ₹140-180 per 10 kilogrammes as compared to last week.

The cost of onion also decreased from Rs 40-120 per 10 kilograms against Rs 30-70 per 10 kilograms this week. At the same time, the prices of potato were decreased and settled at Rs 60-100 per 10 kilograms against Rs 60-150 per 10 kilograms earlier.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 16:49 IST