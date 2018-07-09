Market Watch: Rains bring down veggie prices in Pune

Prices of almost all vegetables, including cluster bean, ridge gourd, cucumber, peas, potato and tomato, went down by almost 10 to 15 per centat the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), on Sunday, owing to increased supply and rainfall prevailing in surrounding districts.

Prices of tomatoes are now decreasing after weeks of constant rise.“The dry monsoon spell over a couple of weeks has had a bad impact on the supply of vegetables to the agriculture produce market committee (APMC), Pune, specially leafy vegetables. However, with rainfall resuming in the region, supply of vegetables has regularised with decrease in prices. This week, tomato cultivators rejoiced over its increasing wholesale prices,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

Meanwhile, prices of most of the agricultural commodities have stabilised after a long time.

On Sunday, APMC, Pune, received 175 trucks of vegetables. Prices of cluster beans decreased from Rs 100 - Rs 140 per 10 kilogrammes to Rs 100 - Rs 125 per 10 kilogrammes. However, prices of ridge gourd also decreased from Rs 400 - Rs 500 per 10 kilogrammes to Rs 250 - Rs 350 per 10 kilogramme. Prices of cucumber went down from Rs 120 - Rs 160 per 10 kilogrammes to Rs 80 - Rs 100 per 10 kilogrammes.

Potatoes were sold at a slightly decreased price as compared to last week. On Sunday, potatoes were sold at Rs 120 - Rs 150 per 10 kilogrammes. Cost of ladies’ finger decreased and settled at Rs 200 - Rs 280 per 10 kilogrammes from Rs 200 - Rs 300 per 10 kilogrammes during the last week.

With increased supply of green chillies, prices decreased to Rs 250 - Rs 300 as compared to Rs 300 - Rs 350 per 10 kilogrammes last week.

As many as 2,000 bags of ginger and 2,500 bags of groundnut arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Also, a total of five trucks of green chillies and peas arrived from the neighbouring districts.