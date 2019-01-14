Market Watch: Vegetables become dearer ahead of Makar Sankranti in Pune

Despite huge supply of vegetables and fruits at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), ahead of the festival of Sankranti prices of most of the vegetables including carrot, green chilli, brinjal, capsicum, peas, ladies finger and groundnut increased on Sunday.

“Rates are always based on the demand and supply of the market. As the festival of Sankranti is around the corner it has increased the demand of most of the vegetables including bear, carrot, green chilli, brinjal and capsicum, as a result, despite huge supply the prices of the vegetables have increased by 20 per cent,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

Vegetables from the Pune district, Satara, Shirur, Pargaon, Khandala, Sangli and some parts of Kolhapur districts have arrived at APMC. Ahead of the festive season, the market has seen an increase in vegetable prices, but this situation may not last long informed by Vilas Bhujbal.

The prices of carrot increased from Rs 70-Rs 100 per 10 kg to Rs 120- Rs 130 per 10 kg. The prices of green chilli also increased from Rs 300-Rs 350 per 10 kg to Rs 350-400 per 10 kg. While brinjal was sold at Rs 300-400 per 10 kg against Rs 250-350 per 10 kg.

Meanwhile, capsicum was also sold at a slightly higher price as compared to last week. On Sunday, capsicum was sold at Rs 350 per 10 kg against Rs 320 per 10 kg during last week. Green peas were sold at Rs 350 per 10 kg against Rs 300 per 10 kg during last week. Similarly, ladies finger and groundnut were sold at Rs 400-Rs 450 and Rs 500-Rs 600 per 10 kg against Rs 300-Rs 400 and Rs 500 per 10 kg during the last week.

Meanwhile, the onion was sold at a higher price as compared to last week. On Sunday, onions were sold at Rs 30 - Rs 80 per 10 kg against Rs 30 - Rs 50 per 10 kg during last week.

On Sunday Pune APMC witnessed record breaking 250 trucks of arrival on ahead of Makar Sankranti. As many as 3,500 bags of tomatoes and 7 trucks of ladies finger arrived at APMC, Pune, on Sunday. A total of 8 tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:33 IST