e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Market Yard shut on Mar 20-21; to be closed for two days every week starting Monday

Market Yard shut on Mar 20-21; to be closed for two days every week starting Monday

pune Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Market Yard will remain shut on March 20 and 21 as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by the Market Yard Agents Association. Next week onwards, Market Yard will remain shut every Wednesday and Saturday.

“Since the Market Yard witnesses thousands of people coming in on a daily basis for trading and business, we took a decision to remain shut amid the virus outbreak. Until March 31, the market will remain closed every Wednesday and Saturday for cleaning purposes,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, president of the association.

top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee day after state records first case
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
Harley-Davidson to sell bikes to India’s bravehearts via CSD route
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,990
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
Despite coronavirus crisis, anti-CAA stir continues in Chennai, Shaheen Bagh
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news