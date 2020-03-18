Market Yard shut on Mar 20-21; to be closed for two days every week starting Monday

pune

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:27 IST

Market Yard will remain shut on March 20 and 21 as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by the Market Yard Agents Association. Next week onwards, Market Yard will remain shut every Wednesday and Saturday.

“Since the Market Yard witnesses thousands of people coming in on a daily basis for trading and business, we took a decision to remain shut amid the virus outbreak. Until March 31, the market will remain closed every Wednesday and Saturday for cleaning purposes,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, president of the association.