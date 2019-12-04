e-paper
MBA graduate found dead at Sinhgad may have committed suicide: police

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:33 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

Albeit the doctor’s report, which suggested that there was blunt force trauma on the body of the 26-year-old MBA graduate found in Sinhgad road area on Monday, in a new development, the police suspect that she may have committed suicide.

On Wednesday, a day after a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhgad road police station, three of the girl’s friends were detained by the police, according to police inspector S Takawale of Sinhgad road police station.

According to police, she may have hung herself. “There was ambiguity in the doctor’s advance opinion about the multiple blunt force trauma on her body,” said PI Takawale. However, he added that only further investigation can confirm whether she was killed or it is a case of suicide.

The deceased girl has been identified as Tejasa Shamrao Payaal and she was found by her mother on Monday. “She died of ligature compression over the neck with multiple injuries on her body. The injuries are all blunt force trauma,” Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital had said on Tuesday.

The role of her friends in the incident could not be confirmed. “Two of them are her friends and one is one of their friends. We are now working on tracing the sequence of events that led to her death,” said PI Takawale. 

The three friends were drinking alcohol with the girl at her apartment in Radha Society, Manik Baug area of Sinhgad road. Alcohol content and empty bottles were found in the apartment as well, according to the police. 

Further details in the investigation are awaited.

