Midst Pune police’s helmet campaign helmet-less rider killed by truck

A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after a truck strayed into the no entry area at Talegaon Station chowk at 11 am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Bhimrao Pawar ( 29), a resident of Chavan Colony in Wadgaon Maval. According to police officials the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

According to the officials, Pawar was on his way towards Chakan from Talegaon on his two-wheeler with the when he was hit by the speeding truck. He fell down and came directly under the wheels. He was rushed to the local hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival. An autopsy was later performed on him by the local government doctors and a panchnama was filed by the Talegaon police.

The deceased was a permanent employee of Varroc Company and is survived by his parents, wife ,daughter and two brothers. Heavy vehicles are banned from entering Talegaon Station chowk between 8 am and 7 pm and how the truck driver gained entry into the area is being probed by the local police officials. Statements of some eyewitnesses have also been recorded. Civil society members said that ineffectiveness of the police vigil resulted in the accident leading to the death of a young person. Policemen maintained that the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:31 IST