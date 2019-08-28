Millions of problems, students must find answers: Jere at inauguration of E-Cell 2019 in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:41 IST

We have 80 lakh students at any point of time in our country studying technology. There are a large number of students who want to do good work, but do not get opportunities to express themselves. To give them an opportunity, we came up with the Smart India Hackathon competition and I would appeal to all students from COEP to participate,” said Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer (CIO), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Jere was he chief guest at the inauguration of the E-Cell 2019 at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) on Monday, August 26.

Jere further said, “We have millions of problems on one side and millions of students who can give solution to it on the other side. Ideas will come from you students. If you want to innovate, you need to identify the problems. Once you identify a problem, half of the work is done. So we put these problems in front of students to give us solutions at the Hackathon. We are now coming up with startup policies for the country. You should be problem solvers and be a part of the solution, not of the problem.”

Also present were keynote speakers, Kushal Sanghavi, business head of Reliance Entertainment and Vaibhav Patil, vice-president and head of Tricentis India.

Sanjay Inamdar, co-founder of Bhau’s Institute of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Leadership; COEP director Prof B B Ahuja; and Vijay Talele, chief executive officer of Bhau Institute were also present.

In his address, Vaibhav Patil said, “We need ownership while running a business, technical aspects can be up or down. We need to think ahead and we need to own it. You can do anything if you own something.”

While Kushal Sanghavi said, "Startups are gaining momentum, innovation and entrepreneurship is changing the world. First you need to introspect and discover the elements of problems within you. Pick out one interest you have and work on it, to start creating your own revenue scheme. Use these years of colleges for bonding and make friendships, so that later on in future you may build a team of successful people around you.”

The Bhau Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) was established in 2006 and aims to foster entrepreneurship among the students. ”One of the major events organised by E-Cell is the Pune startup fest, which furnishes numerous opportunities for interested students,” said Jagruti Jethwani, secretary of the cell.

