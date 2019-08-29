Misconceptions about fibroids leading to unnecessary hysterectomies, say experts

pune

At a time when stricter guidelines are being formulated to tackle the malpractice of unwarranted hysterectomies, experts have called for more awareness among patients of uterine fibroids, one of the most common indications of hysterectomy.

“If a woman goes to a gynaecologist when the tumour is too large to be treated with alternative procedures, hysterectomy often remains the only option. Women should have a sonographic screening done at least once a year so that fibroids can be detected and managed at an earlier stage and hysterectomy can be avoided,” says Dr Kalyan Barmade, head of the public awareness committee of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India.

The federation is running the “Save the Uterus” campaign to sensitise doctors about technologically-advanced, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy.

According to experts, uterine fibroids affect at least 10-15 out of every 100 women, if randomly screened and fibroids can safely be left untreated if asymptomatic or not causing any problems.

“But the Marathi equivalent of fibroid is ‘gaath’ and the word conjures up the dreaded ‘C’(ancer) word in the minds of most women. For all practical purposes, fibroids stay benign. Once the association with cancer comes into the picture, patients want to get rid of it at any cost. Hysterectomy thus becomes the preferred choice of treatment for some patients,” says Dr Shantanu Abhyankar, a gynaecologist based in Wai.

“I have seen women as young as 22-years od going in for hysterectomy because of the fear that fibroids may turn into cancer later,” says Nilangi Sardeshpande, a health researcher who studied the reasons young women undergo hysterectomy (in Pune and Satara region) as a part of her PhD.

“Doctors say that another reason why hysterectomy is often wrongly preferred over other treatments for benign conditions like fibroids is the limited value given to uterus for its child-bearing function.

“Just because a woman is done with her child bearing responsibilities does not mean that the uterus becomes dispensable,” said Dr Abhyankar, explaining that the health of the ovaries is dependent on dual blood supply from abdominal walls and uterus.

Facts of the matter

•Fibroids are benign tumours that develop in the uterus. If asymptomatic, fibroids can be ignored. Symptoms include excessive bleeding during periods, abdominal pain or problems that occur when the fibroids become larger and start pressing against other organs.

•While the exact causes for fibroids are not known, they are known to grow in the company of estrogen.

•Only in very rare cases do fibroids turn cancerous.

