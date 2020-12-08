e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Mohammadwadi residents demand public amenity plots converted into garden and public library

Mohammadwadi residents demand public amenity plots converted into garden and public library

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:04 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
         

Pune: The residents of Mohammadwadi, NIBM (National Institute of Bank Management) and Undri are seeking the open spaces in the neighbourhood to be converted into public park and public library. Citizens living at the neighbourhood of an underutilised one acre plot are requesting the administration to convert the open space into a public garden. Another plot located in the area and turned into a garbage dump, residents seek it to be converted into a library.

At least 2,000 residents led by Ganga Kingston Society in Mohammadwadi have petitioned prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking direct intervention of their office into sanctioning of playground, public garden and community library for the area.

The citizen group has demanded setting up of a playground-cum-garden at survey number 39 plot located near the society’s building. Also, setting up of a public library at survey number 36 located in front of Gemini Housing Society. The petition states “the amenity spaces are to be utilised for playground, garden, park, yoga meditation parks, forest gardens and community libraries. The citizens require amenities like urban forests, groundwater recharge parks, dug wells, animal shelters, community agri produce gardens, sports academies. The non-availability of amenity space for the above stated objectives means those essential services, amenities do not get rendered effectively to the public as quite evident in the case”.

Ganga Kingston Society secretary Daljeet Goraya said, “We demand immediate scrapping of plans to either lease or sell the public amenity plots. Currently, Mohammadwadi is reeling under sever water crisis due to destruction of environment by land mafia and other criminal syndicates. We have been pursuing our case with the PMC since 2018. PMC had denied us even our legally sanctioned road for which we fought for ten years and won our right through legal cases against the civic body and seeking help from PMO. This time too, we are keeping all our legal options open if our legitimate demands are not met with ,” he said.

PMC mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “We will recommend the requests made by civic groups to the PMC and ensure that their requests are dealt with positively.”

Another resident Rutuja Pawar said, “PMC must not go against the wishes of the people and immediately issue orders for playground-cum- garden and community library in our area. Citizens expect things which will increase their standard of living and PMC must come up to the aspirations of the people,” she said.

top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In