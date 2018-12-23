Mohammadwadi residents in Pune irked by rash  driving by motorcycle gangs

The residents of Mohammadwadi are up in arms against the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) road and building permission department for carrying out incomplete construction of the SM Ghule Patil road which has now led to rash and negligent driving by motorists endangering lives of residents.

Recently, two youths engaged in rash driving fell down from their two-wheeler with one of them sustaining memory loss while the other sustaining a permanent jaw dislocation due to the impact of the accident which took place outside the gate of Ganga Kingston. The society residents have petitioned DCP ( Traffic ) Tejaswi Satpute and requested her for a complete crackdown on the motorcycle gangs operational in the area. Motorcycle gangs are operational near Ganga Kingston, Raheja Vista, Gemini Housing, Imperial towers and towards the fag end of the road.

Daljeet Goraya, Secretary of Ganga Kingston Society, said, “Outlawed motorcycle gangs are becoming the new norm in Mohammadwadi and they need to be curtailed as they are endangering the lives of residents.” Goraya said that the gangs often visit restaurants during early morning and late night and indulge in rash driving especially evening. He termed the situation as alarming and life-threatening alleging that the youth were connected to crime syndicates and do not fear the law. Residents were of the view that motorcycle gangsterism was gaining a foothold in Mohammadwadi due to inaction by the crime branch and PMC, which has failed to complete the construction of the road in the past seven years.

Aziz Shaikh, another resident of the area said that police must conduct round the clock patrolling as the area is becoming home to organised crime syndicates with motorcycle riding gangs indulging in issuing threats to the residents, indulging in drug abuse and also racing.

Meanwhile, the crime branch officials said that they were keeping a tab on the activities in the area after they received numerous complaints about drug abuse, consumption of banned substances and other illegal activities undertaken by the youth from Kondhwa, Fatima Nagar and also from nearby slums.

DCP ( Traffic ) Tejaswi Satpute, said, “All the complaints related to rash and negligent driving will be dealt with strictly and strong action will be taken against culprits.”

ACP ( Wanowrie Division ) Milind Patil said that action will be taken against the rash and negligent drivers who are endangering the lives of area residents through rash riding.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 17:16 IST