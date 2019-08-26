Monday Musings: PCB must pursue bold vision for Pune Camp

pune

This newspaper has always taken pride in being solution-centric with regards to all the problems and issues of the society around us. And therefore, while drawing attention to the neglect of Pune Cantonment, especially the encroachment on footpaths, we wish to appreciate the swift action by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) authorities in clearing the footpaths of encroachments.

Soon after we raised the issue, the barricaded footpath outside Dorabjee’s supermarket was cleared for pedestrians last week by dismantling the gate. Likewise, there has been an improvement on a number of streets where encroachers had virtually taken possession of footpaths.

Like the rest of Pune, Camp deserves good footpaths where people, especially senior citizens and children, can walk peacefully without having to step down on the road because the footpaths are encroached.

In many parts of Pune, especially Aundh, JM road and now Fergusson College road, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been implementing the Smart Street Design with excellent footpaths for pedestrians. PCB needs to do likewise for Camp.

There is also a much bigger vision that the PCB leaders must pursue for this erstwhile Cantonment of Pune.

As mentioned previously in these columns, this is one of the most evocative, charming and quaint parts of Pune, rich with history and nuggets of historical anecdotes with its iconic MG road and East street; Shivaji Market, St Vincent’s School and the Ohel David Synagogue. In 2017, Camp celebrated its 200th year of establishment and this cosmopolitan part of the city features the Greater Post Office and Zero Stone, the Parsi influence and the Gothic style churches and buildings.

A number of heritage buildings are located in Camp and the streets are full of nostalgia, captured beautifully in Farrukh Dhondy’s Poona Company.

Camp must preserve this past while continuing to embrace the future. An example is that of Puducherry (previously, Pondicherry) which has preserved its French influence, history and heritage with its horse drawn buggies, policemen with their Kepis (distinctive caps), neat and clean, encroachment-free streets and the promenade by the seafront.

Closer home, take the example of the Kirkee War Cemetery which continues to be maintained beautifully, only because it is under British supervision.

Pune Camp, with is governed by its own Cantonment Board needs to pursue such a vision. The streets need to be well laid out, and free of encroachment for pedestrians; all illegal and unauthorised constructions need to be dealt with firmly and the distinct identity of Camp preserved for posterity.

This vision needs to be pursued by the PCB leadership with a time-bound action plan. It ought to be pursued with passion and is certainly not impossible given that Camp is home to the headquarters of the country’s biggest army command, the Southern Command.

