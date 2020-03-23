e-paper
Home / Pune News / MSEDCL staff suspends home visits, urges customers to submit meter readings online

MSEDCL staff suspends home visits, urges customers to submit meter readings online

pune Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:59 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) announced on Monday that its ground staff will not visit consumers’ homes for registering the electricity meter reading. Consumers urged to avail MSEDCL’s online services and mobile applications to pay bills..

The move was sanctioned after Nitin Raut, state energy minister requested MSEDCL administration to stop visiting housing societies until further notice.

“Daily MSEDCL employees had to interact with its consumers for meter readings, billing, checking and attending complaints. These activities can have adverse effects given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bharat Pawar, deputy public relations officer, MSEDCL.

Average energy bills will be generated from March 23 for all consumers and details will be sent via SMS to their registered mobile numbers.

Raut also directed MSEDCL to maintain uninterrupted power supply and to avoid outages for the convenience of those working from home.

