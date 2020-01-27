MVA govt’s Rs 10 meal scheme launched in Pune on Republic Day, beneficiaries respond positively

pune

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) ambitious Shiv Bhojan Yojana, a subsidised meal at Rs 10, was launched in Pune on Republic Day. Under this scheme a meal will be provided at Rs 10 to the “poor” and “needy people”, at 11 different places in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday inaugurated the ‘Shiv Bhojan’ thali (plate) in Pune at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s canteen premises. Under the scheme, launched by the food, civil supplies and consumer protection department, a meal will be available at designated hotels and canteens during stipulated time for beneficiaries.

The thali, according to government officials, consists of two chapatis, one vegetable curry, dal and rice. It will be available between 12 noon to 2 pm.

On the first day, scores of people queued up at various centres in Pune to taste the thali.

The first thali was given to Munjaji Marutrao Bhakare by Pawar.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Chetan Tupe, PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane, PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and several other PMC corporators and officials were present at the launch of the scheme on Sunday.

All centres will strive to serve at least 500 thalis (plates) per day. Per person only one thali will be given and the canteen owner will take a photograph of the beneficiary, record his/her name and contact details on a mobile application.

The state government is providing these thalis to the canteen owner at a subsidy which costs Rs 50 in urban area and Rs 35 in rural areas per thali. The quality of the food will be regularly checked by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials.

Places where Shiv Bhojan thali will be available in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad:

PMC building, Nishigandha canteen

Hadapsar Gadital chowk, Shivsamarth Bhojanalay

Katraj bus stand, Katraj canteen Kendra

Swargate bus stand, Swargate canteen

Market Yard Gultekadi, Hotel Samadhan shop no. 11

Shivajinagar family court, court canteen

Mahatma Phule Mandai, Anil Snacks centre

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation canteen

Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital Pimpri, Canteen

Vallabhnagar ST bus stand, canteen

Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA), canteen

