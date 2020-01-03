MVA has failed to address citizens’ issues, says Chandrakant Patil

pune

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:23 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, on Friday launched a fresh attack on the newly formed Maharashtra government stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is busy assigning portfolios and have not paid attention to the needs of the citizens, after the party came to power.

Patil who was in the city on Friday, took a review meeting with Pune municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao. He also visited Pune Municipal Corporation office to discuss the various issues faced by the residents in the Kothrud assembly constituency.

Post the meeting, Patil spoke to media persons here. Taking a jibe at the MVA he said, “The government is not able to address citizens’ issues and are only busy discussing the portfolios of the ministers.”

Reacting to BJP leader Eknath Khadse’s criticism regarding former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patil said, “Khadse will remain with the BJP. The senior BJP leadership has taken note of Khadse’s unrest. Khadse has played an important role in the party. He is not considering other options.”

Bringing the rifts within the party to fore, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, in an interview to a private news channel, on January 2, accused former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and party leader Girish Mahajan for the party ticket being denied to him, further adding that some people wanted to end his political career.