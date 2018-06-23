Mystery behind decapitated body in Kondhwa solved

The mystery of the decapitated body found in Kondhwa was solved by city police within four days of the incident. However, the missing head of the deceased person is yet to be found.

Bijan Asgar Hashmi, 18, a resident of Indiranagar area in Bibvewadi, was arrested for killing Umesh Bhimrao Ingale, 20, also a resident of Indiranagar. He has been remanded in people custody till June 29 by a local court.A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in the matter at Kodhwa police station. Police sub-inspector SP Shinde was investigating the case initially.

“We found evidence, like blood and clothes. He seemed like a person with a lean and thin, but well-built body. We asked around and found the last person he was seen alive with. That is how we found Hashmi,” said Deepak Sakore, deputy commissioner of police, zone-4.

While the deceased was a plumber, the assailant worked as labour for installation of sliding windows. The two had met a few years ago and were both members of Fitness Forever gym in Bibvewadi.

Hashmi was involved with a woman from Ingale's family. The family was against the two men being friends, while Ingale himself had reservation against Hasmi's continued contact with the woman even though their relation had ended a year-and-a-half ago, the police said.

The two men had been in a fight over the Hashmi’s affair with the Ingale family girl, according to the police.

“He called the deceased to the open plot under the pretext of sharing sheerkhurma with him on the occasion of Eid, a day after the festival (on June 16). They wanted to avoid being seen together as their families were against their friendship. They got into a fight and Ingale said something about the past relation and abused Hashmi, triggering him. While Ingale was looking in his phone, Hashmi struck his neck, cutting it partially. He had planned the murder, but decided to not go ahead with it until Ingale abused him,” said senior police inspector Milind Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

The two had come on a bike. Hashmi wrapped something around the cut head and carried it on his motorbike, according to senior PI Gaikwad.

Ingale’s decapitated body was found on an empty plot owned by Rajpal Builders in Kondhwa on June 19, around 4:45 pm. The body was found in half-naked condition on the empty piece of land. However, the body had a t-shirt on with blue and white stripes, an inner wear with SK Phaltan written on it in golden colour.

The police traced the producer of the t-shirt and found it to have been printed at a body building competition in which Ingale was found to be a contestant.

A missing complaint was filed on the day of the incident by Ingale's family at Bibvewadi police station. The body was discovered three days later, on June 19.