Nasa’s criticism on A-SAT, sheer discrimination, says VK Saraswat

Anti-satellite weapons (A-SAT) test was a fantastic experiment conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Any comments from any other nation are basically out of sheer discriminatory policies,” said V K Saraswat, former chairman of DRDO and member of Niti Aayog.

Saraswat’s comment comes after Jim Bridenstine, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) administrator criticised India’s A-SAT test and said that the debris caused due to the anti-satellite test conducted by DRDO on Mach 27 could damage space.

Saraswat was speaking to the media, at the technology conclave 2019, organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), in Pashan, Pune.

He further added, “Every year, 190 satellites are launched in the lower earth orbit by various countries, these satellites also leave debris. So why is India’s anti-satellite test debris of importance to other countries? America has launched at least 20,000 satellites, while, India has launched only 48. Don’t the debris of 20,000 satellites damage space?”

When asked about the fourth industrial revolution in India, Saraswat said, “As we enter the era of the fourth industrial revolution, it is important for people to come together to ensure that such technologies are used to benefit mankind. Niti Aayog has been promoting this policy. The revolution requires three major elements – Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and robotics. Our scientists are trying to build their own platforms. This is a good sign, which makes sure that we have trusted platforms tomorrow.”

Innovation centre for Pune which never took-off

Saraswat said, “A few years ago I had sent a proposal to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for building an innovation centre in Pune. We wanted people from various walks of life to contribute and have access to innovation. The innovation centre was to be mentored by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). However, the project never took-off.”

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:23 IST