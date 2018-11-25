National federation of blind to hold protest on Monday 

The members of the national federation of the blind, Maharashtra (Pune regional unit) will be holding a protest at the divisional commissioner’s office on Monday, November 26 to protest against the government’s apathy to fulfil their demands.

“We demand an enquiry and transfer of the present commissioner for persons with disabilities Nitin Dhage as soon as possible for his inhuman behaviour towards people with disabilities and unwillingness to listen to their problems,” said, Shivanand Shetty, president of the federation, Pune unit. A few members of the federation shared the details with the media at a press conference in the city.

“Initially we were planning to hold a protest at the chief minister’s bungalow on October 28 but we were not given permission by the Mumbai police stating it was a very sensitive area to hold any kind of protest. We also approached the mantralaya and the office of the social justice and special assistant department but we were not allowed to meet them, hence after a month of the notice, we are going to hold a protest outside the divisional commissioner’s office,” added Shetty.

“We are not getting any facilities nor any discounts or any of the special schemes that are run for us by the government hence we have no choice but to protest. Also, we want them to effectively implement 5 per cent of the funds reserved for disabled. We also want the government to fill up the vacancies for the disabled,” said Rina Patil, secretary of the federation.

The other demands include up to 75 per cent discounted rate for state transport’s Shivshahi bus services, as well as, free transport service by PMPML.

“Many of our members are unemployed and we demand that the government help us with shops or warehouses immediately and to also treat us well when we go to the department with our queries, after all these officers are supposed to help us be independent,” said Vijay Kakade, vice president of the federation.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 15:18 IST