National Robocon 2018: Institute of Technology Nirma University crowned champions

Institute of Technology, Nirma University won the ABU National Robocon 2018 hosted by Doordarshan and MIT Academy of Engineering at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday.

They defeated MIT Pune in the finals. Nirma will now represent India at the International Robocon 2018 to be held in Vietnam in August.

The valedictory function of the 13th ABU National Robocon 2018 was held on March 3 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The contest theme this year was ‘NÉMCÒN, the festival wishing happiness and prosperity’. The concept of the ABU Robocon 2018’s theme and rules is based on an interesting folk game called ‘shuttlecock throwing’.

KJ Somaiya Institute, Nirma University, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute and MIT COE reached the semi-finals. The most crucial match was between last year’s finalists MIT and College of Engineering Pune,. After a tight battle, MIT managed to win the round.