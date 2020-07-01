e-paper
Home / Pune News / NCL employee tests positive for Covid-19

NCL employee tests positive for Covid-19

pune Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An employee of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after which he was sent to a private hospital for treatment.

As per the information released by the NCL administration, “The person from administration had a desk job and due to his nature of job had minimum contact with others in CSIR-NCL. Only a small section of people who work in same room are following self- quarantine and isolation since yesterday.”

“He came to office more than 10 days ago. CSIR-NCL is taking all precautions. All other activities including research, administration, accounts and purchase are functioning as per the guidelines issued by the government, district authorities, and the municipal corporation,” the statement added.

