NCP rules home ground Pune rural, wins 9 of 10 seats with Congress
Voters in rural area defeated minister of state Vijay Shivthare (Purandar), Bala Bhegade (Maval) and Harshvardhan Patil in Indapurpune Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:25 IST
Pune rural remained the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) home ground. Out of the total 10 seats, Congress and NCP win nine, except Daund. Voters in rural area defeated minister of state Vijay Shivthare (Purandar), Bala Bhegade (Maval) and Harshvardhan Patil in Indapur.
Senior Congress leader and former minister Harshvardhan Patil recently joined the BJP. Even as Patil got successful to pull some NCP leaders in the constituency, NCP MLA Mama Bharne defeated him in second consecutive time. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had taken personally interest in Indapur and spent more time in the assembly constituency than Baramati to ensure the party candidate wins the seat.
Another shocking result came from Maval where BJP’s district president and minister of state Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade was defeated by NCP’s Sunil Shelke. Maval constituency is dominated by saffron parties and the electorate had defeated Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar in the recent Lok Sabha election. The BJP lost this constituency after 25 years.
In Purandar, Congress candidate and the party’s Pune district president Sanjay Jagtap defeated minister of state and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivthare.
NCP got successful to pull Junnar Assembly constituency where Sena rebel Asha Buchake helped NCP to get victory. Buchake who contested as an independent got 49,670 votes. Atul Benke of NCP won from here.
Shirur Assembly, which was represented by BJP, also went in NCP’s favour where its candidate Ashok Pawar defeated Baburao Pacharne. BJP was able to win Daund seat and its candidate Rahul Kul secured it with a thin margin of 746 votes.
Results
Junnar
Atul Benke (NCP) – 74,399
Sharad Sonawane (SS) – 65,444
Asha Buchake (Sena rebel) 49,670
Lead – 8,955
Maval
Sunil Shelke (NCP) – 1,34,147
Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade – 56,030
Lead – 78,117
Ambegaon
Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) 1,26,120
Rajaram Bankhele (SS) – 59,345
Lead – 66,775
Khed Alandi
Dilip Mohite (NCP)- 96,866
Suresh Gore -63,624
Lead – 33,242
Shirur
Ashok Pawar (NCP) – 50,641
Baburao Pacharne (BJP) – 38,247
Lead – 12,394
Daund
Rahul Kul (BJP)- 1,03,664
Ramesh Thorat (NCP)- 1,02,918
Lead - 746
Indapur
Datta Bharne (NCP) – 1,12,364
Harshvardhan Patil (BJP)- 1,08,296
Lead - 4,068
Baramati
Ajit Pawar (NCP) -1,95,641
Gopichand Padalkar (BJP) – 30,376
Lead -1,65,265
Purandar
Sanjay Jagtap (Congress) – 1,29,905
Vijay Shivthare (SS)- 98,896
Lead- 31,009
Bhor
Sangram Thopate (Congress) – 1,08,925
Kuldeep Konde (Shiv Sena) – 99,719
Lead – 9,206
First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:24 IST