NCP rules home ground Pune rural, wins 9 of 10 seats with Congress

pune

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:25 IST

Pune rural remained the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) home ground. Out of the total 10 seats, Congress and NCP win nine, except Daund. Voters in rural area defeated minister of state Vijay Shivthare (Purandar), Bala Bhegade (Maval) and Harshvardhan Patil in Indapur.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Harshvardhan Patil recently joined the BJP. Even as Patil got successful to pull some NCP leaders in the constituency, NCP MLA Mama Bharne defeated him in second consecutive time. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had taken personally interest in Indapur and spent more time in the assembly constituency than Baramati to ensure the party candidate wins the seat.

Another shocking result came from Maval where BJP’s district president and minister of state Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade was defeated by NCP’s Sunil Shelke. Maval constituency is dominated by saffron parties and the electorate had defeated Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar in the recent Lok Sabha election. The BJP lost this constituency after 25 years.

In Purandar, Congress candidate and the party’s Pune district president Sanjay Jagtap defeated minister of state and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivthare.

NCP got successful to pull Junnar Assembly constituency where Sena rebel Asha Buchake helped NCP to get victory. Buchake who contested as an independent got 49,670 votes. Atul Benke of NCP won from here.

Shirur Assembly, which was represented by BJP, also went in NCP’s favour where its candidate Ashok Pawar defeated Baburao Pacharne. BJP was able to win Daund seat and its candidate Rahul Kul secured it with a thin margin of 746 votes.

Results

Junnar

Atul Benke (NCP) – 74,399

Sharad Sonawane (SS) – 65,444

Asha Buchake (Sena rebel) 49,670

Lead – 8,955

Maval

Sunil Shelke (NCP) – 1,34,147

Sanjay alias Bala Bhegade – 56,030

Lead – 78,117

Ambegaon

Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) 1,26,120

Rajaram Bankhele (SS) – 59,345

Lead – 66,775

Khed Alandi

Dilip Mohite (NCP)- 96,866

Suresh Gore -63,624

Lead – 33,242

Shirur

Ashok Pawar (NCP) – 50,641

Baburao Pacharne (BJP) – 38,247

Lead – 12,394

Daund

Rahul Kul (BJP)- 1,03,664

Ramesh Thorat (NCP)- 1,02,918

Lead - 746

Indapur

Datta Bharne (NCP) – 1,12,364

Harshvardhan Patil (BJP)- 1,08,296

Lead - 4,068

Baramati

Ajit Pawar (NCP) -1,95,641

Gopichand Padalkar (BJP) – 30,376

Lead -1,65,265

Purandar

Sanjay Jagtap (Congress) – 1,29,905

Vijay Shivthare (SS)- 98,896

Lead- 31,009

Bhor

Sangram Thopate (Congress) – 1,08,925

Kuldeep Konde (Shiv Sena) – 99,719

Lead – 9,206

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 16:24 IST