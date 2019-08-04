Need policies to boost horticulture, says Pawar at event in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:00 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar has demanded introduction of new policies to boost the horticulture industry which will help increase the income of farmers.

Pawar was addressing an event at the national grape grower farmers’ convention in the city on Saturday.

He said, “Many states, including Maharashtra, have a huge potential in horticulture and fruit processing. Even some allied businesses are flourishing. The government should promote them and if needed introduce subsidies for the same.”

Pawar appreciated the efforts taken by the farmers. He appealed to the farmers that instead of concentrating on the European market, they should explore grape export opportunities in South East Asia and China. “There is a good opportunity for them in the domestic market as well. Many states in the country do not have grape production,” he added.

“Farmers have done remarkable work in food grain production and have made India self-sufficient. There is a need to focus on horticulture now,” he said.

