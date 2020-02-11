Need to transform implementation of climate services, say experts at international conference in Pune

pune

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 20:56 IST

In a world where public funding is decreasing, experts at the international conference on climate services (ICCS-6) concluded that there is an increasing need to transform the implementation of climate services.

“We live in a world where public funding is decreasing. In this scenario, there need to be better ways for working through partnerships. There has been some transformation in terms of how to implement climate services, but there needs to be more coordination of the actions and investments across the value chain,” says Filipe Lucio, director, technical support coordination, Member Services and Development Department, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) at ICCS-6, which was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) on Tuesday.

The conference brings together communities of practice associated with the Global Framework of Climate Services (GFCS) and Climate Services Partnership (CSP) to take stock of current work and identify remaining gaps and opportunities for enhanced regional collaboration in order to ensure improved climate services.

Inaugurating the conference, Madhavan N Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said, “Climate services have come a long way in the last decade. Climate monitoring analysis, climate data management, climate forecast and estimation are already being performed and communicated, but more needs to be done on climate applications, like monthly, seasonal and decadal climate forecast which need to be aligned with the national monsoon mission.”

M Mohapatra, DGM, India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted the need for demand-driven, consistent, qualitative, and continuous observation of atmosphere and oceans. He emphasised the necessity of having more number of regional centres of climate services to increase outreach of climate products. “The expectations from the conference are to find mechanisms for improved climate modelling, prediction and services,” he added.

The participants will also look at prioritising projects and seek relevant institutional arrangements to sustain and scale up the ongoing national and regional efforts related to production and delivery of climate services.

The three-day conference has approximately 200 participants engaging regionally and internationally as a means to further develop connections between and among the range of climate services communities. These include those based at national and regional meteorological services; national and local governments; intergovernmental organisations; non-governmental organisations; research institutes; private sectors actors; and elsewhere.

Participants will take stock of progress in the ten years since the third World Climate Conference (WCC-3) and identify opportunities and institutional arrangements for enhanced regional collaboration and sustained production and delivery of climate services. They will also recap and summarise lessons learned, focused on identifying priorities for further action and institutional arrangements.