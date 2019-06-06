NEET exams 2019: Pune’s Siddharth Date ranks 3rd in state

Siddharth Date from Pune district scored 685 marks with 99.9949 percentile and stood third in Maharashtra in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 examination, the results of which was declared on Wednesday.

Date (all India rank 50) hails from Junnar taluka and said, “I was preparing for NEET exams since the last two years and so, I was confident that I would be in the top 50 in the country.”

“Guidance from my teachers and experts from the medical field helped me. I studied for eight hours daily,” he added.

Siddharth studied till Class 10 in Kukadi Valley Public School in Junnar and scored 98.6 per cent marks in Class 10. After that, he took admission in Fergusson College in the science stream and lived with his friends in Pune. He got 87 per cent in Class 12. Both his parents are teachers in private schools.

Talking about his study schedule, Siddharth said, “I planned my studies for two years, i.e., from Class 11, for NEET. I attended all the lectures in the college and went to private coaching classes.”

“The group discussion with friends helped me a lot. It is not enough just to study for long hours, but to study with the right guidance,” he added.

Another topper from the city, Isha Tambolkar, scored 612 marks in the examination with 99.61 percentile. Isha, a student of Arihant College of Commerce, Arts and Science had earlier scored 85 per cent in her Class 12 examination.

Talking about her success, she said, “I am very happy and it is the result of my hard work. I would study for at least six to eight hours every day. I also solved ten to twelve model papers of previous years.”

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 14:44 IST