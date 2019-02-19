Nepali national arrested for  molesting 3-year-old in Pune

A Nepali citizen was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused, identified as Kishan Giri, 40 is a resident of Thergaon in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The complaint was filed by a 19-year-old girl, who is a witness in the case. She allegedly found Giri touching the child’s genitals. The incident occurred at 6pm in the deserted area located behind Maasi hotel, on Sunday where the accused works as well as resides.

“The complainant in the case is an eye witness. She saw the crime happening and reported the same. He is currently under police custody,”said assistant police inspector SB Patil of Wakad police station who is investigating the case. Giri will be produced before a local court on Tuesday.

A case against the accused has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at Wakad police station.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:09 IST