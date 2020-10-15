e-paper
Newborn's body exhumed from Taljai hills, parents detained

Newborn’s body exhumed from Taljai hills, parents detained

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Purnima Gaikwad, who is supervising the investigation, said that the police received the information of the crime that a new a newborn baby was killed and buried at a secluded spot in Taljai area by his parents

pune Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:02 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
“According to the couple, the baby was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome and they were asked by doctors to conduct several tests. They could not afffor it,” she said.
“According to the couple, the baby was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome and they were asked by doctors to conduct several tests. They could not afffor it,” she said.(HT FILE)
         

The Sinhgad road police on Wednesday exhumed the body of a 13-day-old infant who was allegedly killed by his parents, according to the police. The baby boy was born on October 2, killed and buried, police officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Purnima Gaikwad, who is supervising the investigation, said that the police received the information of the crime that a new a newborn baby was killed and buried at a secluded spot in Taljai area by his parents.

“Our team went to the spot and exhumed the body in the presence of a magistrate today and sent it for autopsy and details are awaited,” she said.

“According to the couple, the baby was diagnosed with Down’s syndrome and they were asked by doctors to conduct several tests. They could not affford it,” she said.

The husband had recently lost his job while the wife works in a garment shop in Katraj area, the DCP said.

Sinhgad road police station investigators said that the couple attempted to give away the baby to a social organisation, but could not find any organisation that would accept him and committed the crime as the last resort. The police strongly suspect that the parents killed the baby before burying it inside the a ditch in the area. The husband and wife have been detained and are being interrogated at the police station.

A case is likely to be filed later, added the police officials.

