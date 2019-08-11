NH4 opens for essential supplies; Panchganga, Krishna rivers still flowing above danger levels

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:24 IST

National Highway 4 (NH4), which connects Pune and Bengaluru via Kolhapur, reopened on Sunday with the Panchganga bridge cleared, but only to take essential supplies into Kolhapur.

It is still uncertain when the highway will be open for regular traffic. The administration plans to conduct a safety audit of the Panchganga bridge, before regular traffic on NH4 is restored.

Many parts of the highway at Belgavi and the Hubli-Dharwad stretch of Karnataka are still under water. Public works minister Eknath Shinde has already announced that the government will not collect toll at toll plazas to prevent traffic jams.

The Panchganga river in Kolhapur and Krishna in Sangli are still flowing well above their danger marks.

The Panchganga water level is down to 51ft, which is still above the danger mark of 43ft. The Krishna water level measured at Irwin bridge in Sangli city is at 55ft, while the danger mark is 45ft. As water started to recede slowly with less rainfall on Sunday, and with discharge from the Koyna dam drastically down to 45,267 cusecs, discharge from the Almatti dam in Karnataka, increased to 5.30 lakh cusecs. This is expected to bring relief to Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Drinking water supply is still badly affected with two pumping stations in Kolhapur submerged. Kolhapur city experienced few intermediate spells of rain and sunshine on Sunday morning.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 20:12 IST