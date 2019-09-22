Nigerian held for possessing cocaine

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:38 IST

The anti-narcotics cell (west) of the Pune police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a Nigerian national and have seized 200 gm cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh. The police have also found Rs 1.81 lakh cash a mobile phone and a two-wheeler worth Rs 30,000 from his possession, according to Bachchan Singh, DCP crime.

The Nigerian national has been identified as Uba Saviour Godvin (31), a resident in Pisoli, said police.

The police received a tip-off that Uba would be arriving near Bramha Avenue society for selling cocaine. Accordingly, a team led by senior police inspector Rajendra Mohite, PSI Mahadik laid a trap and nabbed him, said police

An FIR has been registered against him at Kondhwa police station for offences under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:38 IST