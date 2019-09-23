Nigerian national held in Pune with cocaine worth ₹2 lakh

pune

The customs narcotics cell conducted a house raid on Sunday and arrested a Nigerian national, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of over 35.20gm of high quality cocaine worth ₹2,81,000.

According to officials of the customs narcotics cell, the accused identified as Samson Vincent Maxwell is a Nigerian national, who is a resident of Undri.

The officials have also seized a digital weighing scale, which was allegedly used to weigh the drugs, from Maxwell, said the officials.

“Maxwell has admitted to his crime of procurement and possession of cocaine. The cocaine was meant for sale in Pune. He has, therefore, been arrested and remanded to judicial custody,” read a statement from Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of customs, Pune.

The arrest came after another Nigerian national, Uba Saviour Godvin, 31, was arrested by Pune police crime branch for being in possession of 200gm cocaine worth ₹10,00,000. Godvin, a resident of Pisoli, was arrested by anti-narcotics cell (west) of the Pune police crime branch. The police also found ₹1.81 lakh in cash from him, said officials.

While Maxwell was arrested during a house raid based on intelligence received by the customs officials, Godvin was arrested near a housing society in Kondhwa when he allegedly arrived there to sell the cocaine.

In July, another Nigerian national identified as Sholadoye Samuel Joy, 44, was found in possession of 733gm of cocaine powder worth ₹88 lakh along with cash worth ₹3,68,070.

