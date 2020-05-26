e-paper
Home / Pune News / No mask, no ride: PMPML buses begin plying in Pimpri-Chinchwad

No mask, no ride: PMPML buses begin plying in Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 23:08 IST
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) began to ply its public buses in Pimpri-Chinchwad twin on Tuesday, after close to two months.

PMPML’s bus service has not resumed in Pune.

There was a mixed response from commuters on the first day of the reopening.

Among the social distancing ruled that commuters have to now follow is that only 21 passengers are allowed per bus. Passengers are also to be seated in a zig-zag manner, as per seat markings and no standing passengers are allowed on the bus.

At the Nigdi bus stop, commuters must first sanitise their hands before entering the the bus. Sanitisation facilities have been deployed at the bus stops.

All passengers must wear masks and no children below the ag10 and senior citizens above the age of 65 will be allowed to board the buses.

Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said: “PMPML buses have resumed in Pimpri-Chinchad because it is free from red zones. We have allowed the buses to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The three depots in PCMC areas, namely Pimpri, Bhosari and Nigdi, will have 80 buses ply from Tuesday.”

Gunde added, “The buses started mostly in industrial pockets like Bhosari, Chakan and Hinjewadi IT sectors. The buses will be sanitised at regular intervals. In addition, special sanitising teams have also been deployed at bus stops to clean the metal handles and seats. The conductors were asked not to allow , on board any passenger who did not have face mask on.”

She also said that PMPML also planned to keep sanitaisers inside the buses.

Pornima Jagtap, a passenger from Dehuroad said, “There is a fear in the mind. I kept the sanitiser bottle in my bag and applied it after touching the bars of buses. I am travelling by bus after a gap of three months.”

Sadashiv Kale, a passenger from Nigdi , said, “It is good thing that the authorities have started the bus facility because the companies are functioning, so it has been difficult for us to commute.”

Sarita Gaikwad, a passenger going to Kamshet from Nigdi, said, “I have never seen a PMPML bus with so many vacant seats and no rush at the bus stops. The authorities have taken all the safety measures.”

