No mention of Pune specific projects in interim budget

The central government had presented the interim budget on Friday though there was no specific Pune-related provision in the budget. The city is currently getting budgetary provision under Metro rail and Smart city.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation officials said that the central government had increased the budgetary provision for all metro rail projects in the country by 20 per cent though it was not clear till the time report went to press on how much Pune will get from it.

Brijesh Dixit, Maha-Metro’s Managing Director said, “ Pune metro had made the demand of 2,010 crore for the year 2019-20. The Centre and state governments are giving full support to Pune and all metro projects and we are hoping that this year also government will provide what ever amount is required for the project.”

Maha-Metro issued the press statement and said that the Central government had made the Rs 17,713.93 crore budgetary provision for all metro projects in the country for the year 2019-20. Last year this provision was Rs14,864.60 crore. The announcement shows there is hike of 20 per cent in metro rail project allocation.

The Smart city officials confirmed that there is no any Pune specific provision in budget but the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad would get regular share from the central government for the scheme.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA )metropolitan commissioner Kiran Gitte said, “ We have already got the grant for executing Ring Road project so there was no specific demand from us for getting budgetary allocation for the next fiscal.”

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:43 IST