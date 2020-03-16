No new Covid-19 positive case reported in Pune on Monday; 3 more countries added to high-risk list

pune

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:40 IST

No new coronavirus (Covid-19) positive case has been reported from Pune district on Monday, said divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, even as the state government added three more nations to the list of the high-risk countries.

The list of the seven high-risk countries, included China, Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany earlier. Three new countries, which have been added to the list are Dubai, the US and Saudi Arabia. Pune airport operates international flights only to Dubai.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city stands at 16 as of Monday, with seven cases in Pune and the rest in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas.

Currently, 59 people have been admitted to city hospitals as suspected and positive cases of the coronavirus. During a media briefing on Monday, Mhaisekar said, “We have added three more countries which were not in the list earlier, any person travelling from these ten countries with Covid-19 symptoms will be quarantined and their samples would be taken.”

Pune registered two positive cases of people who came from the US and Dubai. On Monday, a flight which landed from Dubai saw seven people voluntarily declaring that they suffered from flu-like symptoms. One person who had travelled to Germany and displayed symptoms, was sent for institutional quarantine at Naidu Hospital.

With the shutdown of malls and shops across the city, Mhaisekar appealed to the people to not panic and stock up on grocery or essentials, as the shops selling groceries and vegetables would be allowed to be open. When asked if like the district administration will issue maps of the patients’ travel history within the city, following the footsteps of the government of Kerala and Karnataka, Mhaisekar said, “Although the map is ready, it is for the state government to form a policy on the same, and only then will we disclose the maps.”