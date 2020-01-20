e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Pune News / No NOC needed from traffic dept for civic works: Pune mayor

No NOC needed from traffic dept for civic works: Pune mayor

pune Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the increased lack of coordination between the city traffic police department and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) various departments, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has ordered the administration to issue a circular empowering the civic department to go ahead with civic works without the approval of the traffic department.

Civic works on roads and bridges need approval from the traffic department, as they are responsible for managing traffic by providing alternate routes or additional manpower at the site.

At the general body meeting on Monday, corporators across the parties said that obtaining an NOC from the traffic department, before beginning any civic work, delays the project.

BJP corporator Dr Siddharth Dhende said, “The Bund Garden bridge needs major repair work. However, due to a tussle between the traffic and civic department, the approval for the repair work has not yet come. If tomorrow there is any major accident or if the bridge collapses who would be responsible?”

Congress leader, Dilip Barate said, “Often contractors are called in by the traffic police who ask them about the cost of the work being carried out, the work order copy and other questions that do not pertain to their department. Sometimes this also leads to under the table transactions between the traffic department official and the contractor.”

Following the issues raised by the councillors, mayor Murlidhar Mohol ordered the administration to carry out civic works without a NOC, but to inform the traffic department about the work. “The PMC commissioner and the police commissioner need to take a meeting and sought the issues as many development works are being affected due to this,” said Mohol.

top news
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Ex-LG Najeeb Jung joins anti-CAA protest, says law should be made inclusive
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
Bomb squad neutralises live explosive in unclaimed bag at Mangaluru airport
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
‘Not again’: Supreme Court rejects gang-rape convict’s juvenile plea
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News