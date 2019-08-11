No ‘political’ stickers on any relief material: CM Fadnavis

pune

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday came down heavily on all those attempting to give political colour to flood relief and rescue operations, including those from his own party.

Relief material distributed in flood-affected regions had pictures of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP MLA Suresh Halvankar on it.

Fadnavis said, “There should be no pictures of any political party or person.”

The CM said all parties must unite in the time of crisis. “My appeal to all political parties is to not politicise this situation. We are ready to hear and act on your suggestions. It is time to stand united to provide help and support to the flood-affected,” he said.

“After the CM’s intervention, all pictures were immediately removed,” said Halvankar.

In response to allegations, BJP workers released pictures of senior NCP leader Jayant Patil distributing food packets with his name on it.

