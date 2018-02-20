Now, Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital can perform liver transplants

Sassoon General Hospital became the first government-run hospital in the city to receive the permission to perform liver transplants.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sassoon Hospital’s BJ Medical College, Pune, said that the hospital had asked for permission from the state and central governments to perform heart and liver transplants. “Our hospital administration had written to the state and central governments seeking permission to perform heart and liver transplants and now we have received permission to carry out liver transplants,” said Dr Chandanwale.

He said that, presently, Sassoon general Hospital is carrying out cadaver retrieval of organs, but permission to perform liver transplants would help patients in a big way.

A team of eight doctors would perform the procedure from live and cadaver donors, he added.

Sharing his views, Dr Chandanwale said, "Organ donation will be encouraged when many more government hospitals have the permission for doing the necessary surgeries at the hospital. At Sassoon General Hospital, we have a good team of doctors to perform the transplants."

Dr Chandanwale said that following the permission for conducting liver transplants, the hospital administration is also hopeful that it will soon receive permission to perform heart transplants as well, which has also been a demand from the hospital.”

According to officials from the Sassoon General Hospital, in the last one-and-half years, the hospital has retrieved 21 organs, giving a new lease of life to those in need.

44th Annual Research Conference

With a view to enhance the research capabilities of young doctors, Sassoon General Hospital will be hosting its 44th Annual Research Conference on February 22. The theme of the conference is Organ Donation and Organ Transplant. Officials from the hospital said that many scientific sessions and panel discussions will be conducted on liver and kidney transplant during the conference. A total of 1,200 delegates have registered for this conference from all over Maharashtra, while over 160 researchers will be presenting their work in the form of papers and posters. Dr Shefali Pawar, head of department (HOD), radiology, said that the conference aims at taking up important issues, like breast cancer, liver and kidney transplant.