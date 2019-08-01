e-paper
Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Number of new private vehicles drops for first time in Pune

pune Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
RTO data referred to in the ESR report shows, a total 2.61 lakh vehicles have been registered in 2018-19, as compared to 2.89 lakh vehicles registered in 2017-18 in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The Environment Status Report (ESR) for the year 2018-19 released by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday, shows a drop in the number of two- and four-wheeler vehicles for the first time in at least 20 years.

The report also publishes data that claims to show that the use of public transport has increased. However, private taxi and cab-sharing services like Uber and Ola are considered public transport in the report; as are autorickshaws.

Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, said, “As per data received from the Pune RTO, the number of registrations of private vehicles is lower in the city for 2018-19, as compared to 2017-18.”

As per RTO data referred to in the ESR report, a total 2.61 lakh vehicles have been registered in 2018-19, as compared to 2.89 lakh vehicles registered in 2017-18.

The PMC officer, presenting the report to the PMC general body, observed that instead of buying vehicles, citizens are preferring to hire cabs.

Cab numbers are also increasing, as per numbers released in the ESR.In the year 2016-17, there were 10,076 private taxis registered with the RTO, but now, in 2018-19, the number of cab registrations have increased to 35,076. The same trend is observed with autorickshaws.

A total of 45,004 auto rickshaws were registered with Pune RTO in 2016-17. In 2017-18 it went to 53,227 and now, total rickshaw registration in 2018-19 is 69,271.

As per the ESR data, in the year 2018-19, a total of 1.76 lakh two-wheelers were registered. That is down from 2017-18, when 2.05 lakh new bikes were added to the city’s roads.

The same for four-wheelers. A total of 47,617 four-wheelers were registered in 2018-19, down from 56,401 cars registered with the RTO in 2017-18.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 04:08 IST

