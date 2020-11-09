October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years

pune

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:06 IST

The month of October 2020 recorded the warmest nights in the last fifty years, according to a monthly weather review released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 5.

The average minimum temperature recorded in India in October 2020 was 21.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, October 2020 was also the third warmest since 1971 with a mean temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The last highest night temperature was recorded in 2015 followed by 2017 for the same period, the report stated.

The report specifically highlighted the characteristics of temperatures of October 2020 stating that it is the transitional month of temperature when the variation of both maximum and minimum temperature is monitored for providing guidance to various users. The mean minimum, maximum and average temperature for the country as a whole during October 2020 was 21.90 degrees Celsius, 32.0 degrees Celsius and 27.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD chief Anupam Kashyapi chose not to comment on the report. The IMD has prepared the report for analysis of temperatures.

The mean minimum, maximum and average temperature over Northwest India as a whole during the same period was 16.43 degrees Celsius, 31.07 degrees Celsius and 24.15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Although all India average minimum temperature was on a record high, however in Northwest India, the temperature was below normal. However, the national capital region and adjoining areas of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded lower temperature during the same period. Temperatures records over New Delhi (Safdarjung) for the month of October 2020 and comparison with data since 1951 shows that it recorded the lowest monthly mean minimum temperature (MMT) during October 2020 (17.2 º C) after October 1962 (16.9 º C).