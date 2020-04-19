On the frontline: Community comes together to help the needy

pune

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:31 IST

Museb Sayyed, (49), a travel agency owner, at NIBM road, is creating awareness among the community about the precautions to take to stop the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection. He is also the Amir (leader of Muslim community) of Kausar Baug Masjid, Kondhwa, from the past 10 years and along with his team is involved in providing relief to the needy people in this time of crisis. He speaks about this role.

What exactly is your role in this pandemic?

After the lockdown was announced by our Prime Minister on March 24 all the mosques were closed in Kausarbaug area in the city. Usually, at least 1,000 to 5,000 people visit the mosque during the day. We trained our committee members who impart the details to other members in the committee about coronavirus and the precautions to be taken. The members are also involved in providing food and ration kits to the needy. We distributed at least 800 kids till date. All the elected members of the society as well as the Masjid have been informed about the situation and asked to take preventive measures.

How does your day begin and roll out?

My day starts at 6 pm with prayer and then I coordinate for the requirements of my house. I then coordinate with the members of the mosque who are involved in relief work. We also get calls from people who are unable to buy medicines so we coordinate with them and our volunteers deliver the medicines. At around 8.45 I pray at home.

What precautions are you taking?

I always wear a mask and carry a sanitizer with me when I am working out of the house. I believe one should be healthy himself first if he has to serve the society during these times of crisis.

What is your view of the Covid-19 situation Pune?

The Pune civic body has implemented the lockdown effectively and taken all the necessary steps to prevent the spread. The police are on their toes and make sure people follow the rules of lockdown. They take at least two to three rounds daily in our area.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

There is a scarcity of masks and gloves for the members who are involved in relief work. Besides if the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could allot more of the sanitising spraying machines for Kondhwa Kausarbaug and NIBM road, it would help to sanitize the area better. Right there is only one machine.